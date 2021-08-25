Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Poland stops evacuations from Kabul airport amid safety concerns

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poland on Wednesday said it has ceased evacuations from Afghanistan less than a week before the Taliban's Aug. 31 deadline for evacuations end, The Associated Press reports. Polish deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz declared that a group of people taken from Kabul to Uzbekistan would be the last to be evacuated by Poland. According to Przydacz, this decision was made after consultation with the U.S. and the U.K.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

328K+
Followers
34K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Uzbekistan#The Associated Press#Polish#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
WorldNew York Post

Desperate Afghan moms throw babies over barbed wire to UK troops at airport

Harrowing footage has emerged of Afghan mothers throwing their babies over barbed wire at Kabul airport as they begged British troops to save them from the Taliban. “The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted, ‘Save my baby!’ and threw the babies at us. Some of the babies fell on the barbed wire,” a Parachute Regiment officer told the UK’s Independent.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Taliban parade two men through streets with blackened faces and nooses around necks

Sickening images show two men being paraded through an Afghanistan street with their faces tarred black — and being pulled by nooses around their necks. “Taliban accused these men of theft, their faces were colored with black color — to embarrass them,” tweeted Bilal Sarwary, one of Afghanistan’s leading journalists, who said he was sent the images late last week.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."

Comments / 0

Community Policy