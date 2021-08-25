Cancel
Burlington County, NJ

Air Quality Alert issued for Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 03:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Camden; Cumberland; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Southeastern Burlington Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality action day for the following counties Camden...Cumberland...Gloucester...Mercer...Northwestern Burlington.. .Salem...Southeastern Burlington. An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Wednesday, August 25th, 2021! Ozone has the potential to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for portions of the I-95 corridor in southern and central New Jersey. Sensitive individuals, including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours. Heat and high humidity will continue to affect our region with sunny skies and calm to light southwesterly winds expected.

alerts.weather.gov

