Telluride Weather Forecast
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
