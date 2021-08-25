Telluride Weather Forecast

TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



