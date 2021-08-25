Cotulla Daily Weather Forecast

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 76 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



