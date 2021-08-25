Cotulla Daily Weather Forecast
COTULLA, TX
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
