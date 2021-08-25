Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why Cassava Sciences' Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

By Randy Elias
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading lower on negative claims that were posted online yesterday after market hours. The company issued a response to the claims today, saying they believe the claims regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading.

"As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified," said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. "This helps people make informed choices. It is important for stakeholders to separate fact from fiction, which is why we wish to address allegations head-on."

Cassava Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing a scientific approach for the treatment and detection of Alzheimer's disease.

Cassava Sciences' stock was trading about 30% lower at $82.22 per share Wednesday morning at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $146.16 and a 52-week low of $2.78.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sava#Biotechnology Company#Stock#Cassava Sciences#Cassava Sciences#Sava#President Ceo#Cassava Sciences Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Science
Related
StocksBenzinga

Stocks Picks For The Week

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
StocksBenzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade. With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed down 17.6% on the news. So what. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zoom Stock Jumped Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) rallied on Thursday following positive analyst remarks. As of 12:20 p.m. EDT, the cloud software company's stock price was up nearly 3%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall raised her rating on Zoom's shares from equal weight to overweight. Marshall now expects Zoom's stock price to rise to $400, up from her prior forecast of $360. If she's correct, shareholders could enjoy gains of roughly 15% from the stock's current price near $347.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Snowflake Stock Surged Today

Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) surged 7.7% on Thursday, following the release of the cloud data specialist's fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial report. Snowflake's revenue soared 104% year over year to $272.2 million. This impressive growth was fueled by a 60% increase in total customers, to 4,990. Higher sales to existing clients, as can be seen by Snowflake's sterling net revenue retention rate of 169%, also contributed to the gains.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Salesforce.com Stock Popped Today

Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose 2.5% on Wednesday after the cloud titan delivered strong fiscal 2022 second-quarter results and boosted its full-year outlook. Salesforce's revenue jumped 23% year over year to $6.34 billion. Rising demand for digital transformation services is driving growth across the software provider's business lines. "Our Customer...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tony Zhang's Chewy Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) ahead of earnings, scheduled for September 1. The options market is implying a move of 9% in either direction for the event and the stock has moved around 6% on average.
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For August 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour picked a long position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) as his final trade. Steve Grasso is a buyer of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE),. Bonawyn Eison is bullish on VIX. He said volatility is starting to find a floor around 15. Jeff...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
StocksBenzinga

Traders Prepare For Bitcoin Breakout Through Riot Blockchain Options

Options Traders are preparing for a big Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull break with Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) call contracts. The proof-of-work Bitcoin mining stock can be affected by Bitcoin’s wild price fluctuations, often rising when Bitcoin rallies and trading down in sympathy when Bitcoin falls. Bitcoin was trading higher Friday,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Facebook Stock Popped Today

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are up a modest 2.5% in 3:25 p.m. EDT trading Friday -- which may not sound like much, but on a $1 trillion dollar stock, it equates to an additional $21.2 billion in market capitalization. (For context: If Twitter moved that much in a day, its stock would be up 41%!)
MarketsStreet.Com

Cassava Sciences Is in Bad Shape, Says the Chart Doctor

Let's see what we can glean from the charts. that, "The charts of SAVA are bullish but they are also extended or overbought. Traders could go long SAVA on a two-day pullback risking to $110. The round number of $200 is our first price objective." In this daily Japanese candlestick...
StocksBenzinga

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) stock?. You can purchase shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ARCA: BUZZ) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF's (BUZZ) competitors?. A. There are no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy