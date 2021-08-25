Cancel
Delta Junction, AK

Wednesday rain in Delta Junction: Ideas to make the most of it

Delta Junction Journal
Delta Junction Journal
 4 days ago

(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Delta Junction Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delta Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bcL3kDn00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Rain and snow during the day; while rain and snow likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 40 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

