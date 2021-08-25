Cancel
Lovelock, NV

Weather Forecast For Lovelock

Lovelock Daily
 4 days ago

LOVELOCK, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bcL3ggt00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Smoke

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

