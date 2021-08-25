Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0