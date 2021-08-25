Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Wolf Point

(WOLF POINT, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wolf Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wolf Point:

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



