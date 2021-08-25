Lakeview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
