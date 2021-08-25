Cozad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.