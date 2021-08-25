4-Day Weather Forecast For Deer River

DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



