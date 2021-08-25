4-Day Weather Forecast For Deer River
DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
