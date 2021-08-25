A cloudy Wednesday in Hardin today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HARDIN, MT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Hardin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hardin:

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.