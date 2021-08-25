Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin, MT

A cloudy Wednesday in Hardin today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Hardin News Watch
Hardin News Watch
 4 days ago

(HARDIN, MT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Hardin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hardin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bcL2r7R00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hardin News Watch

Hardin News Watch

Hardin, MT
23
Followers
215
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hardin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy