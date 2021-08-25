Bowers & Wilkins takes its best to new heights with revamped 800 Series Diamond range
Big news in the hi-fi world today: Bowers & Wilkins has drawn the curtain on a new generation of its catalogue-topping 800 Series Diamond speakers. The all-new flagship 800 Series Diamond range is still seven strong, with the two-way 805 D4 standmounter joined by the 804 D4, 803 D4 and 802 D4 three-way floorstanders, HTM81 D4 and HTM82 D4 centre channels (for home theater use) and the brand-new flagship 801 D4 floorstander (which replaces the existing 800 D3).www.whathifi.com
