Bowers & Wilkins takes its best to new heights with revamped 800 Series Diamond range

Make sure your speaker stands out with the veho MR-7 retro Bluetooth wireless speaker. Not just a modern gadget, this sound system has a vintage-inspired design. It’s compact and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. And that’s especially because of the retro leather carry handle. But it offers totally impressive sound that’s not old at all. Its dual acoustic drivers and two 5-watt speakers deliver a wide audio spectrum. In fact, this wireless speaker also offers 30 hours of battery life from a single charge. Operating totally cord-free, it connects through Bluetooth 5.0 or a 3.5 mm aux jack depending on how you want to play music. Furthermore, you can even use it to take hands-free calls, and it pairs with another MR-7 if you want even more sound.