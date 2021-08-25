Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Gov. Whitmer says local - not state - mask policies are 'best way to move forward'

By Justin P. Hicks
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Michigan is leaving the creation of school masking policies up to local health departments and school districts, with no plan to implement another statewide order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was again asked about her administration’s decision not to mandate masking in schools this fall during a press event Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Grand Rapids. With each response, she indicated that local leaders were the best avenue for such policies and continued to “strongly encourage” the use of masks to lower coronavirus transmission rates.

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
