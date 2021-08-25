Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill, SC

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Estill Post
Estill Post
 4 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Estill Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Estill:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bcL2RMf00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
41
Followers
215
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sc#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy