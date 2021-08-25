4-Day Weather Forecast For Battle Mountain
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 86 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0