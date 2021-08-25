Grangeville Daily Weather Forecast
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
