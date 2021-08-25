Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
