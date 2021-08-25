Cancel
Newberry, MI

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 4 days ago

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bcL1bLg00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.



 

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

