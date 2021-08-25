Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

Another cloudy day in Cle Elum — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 4 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Cle Elum, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bcL1NBc00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
31
Followers
240
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cle Elum, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy