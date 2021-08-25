Orange Grove Daily Weather Forecast
ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
