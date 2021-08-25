Orange Grove Daily Weather Forecast

ORANGE GROVE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



