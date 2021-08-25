Daily Weather Forecast For Goodland
GOODLAND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0