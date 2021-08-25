Cancel
Grafton, ND

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Grafton

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 4 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bcL1F7o00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grafton Updates

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

