New Hampton Weather Forecast

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



