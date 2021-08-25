New Hampton Weather Forecast
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0