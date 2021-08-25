Ogallala Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
