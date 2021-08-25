Cancel
Kalona, IA

Rainy forecast for Kalona? Jump on it!

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 4 days ago

(KALONA, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kalona Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kalona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bcL179F00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

