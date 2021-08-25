Roseau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
