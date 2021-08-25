Roseau Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.