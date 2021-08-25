Perry Weather Forecast
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
