Port Gibson Daily Weather Forecast
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
