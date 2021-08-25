Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holbrook, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Holbrook

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 4 days ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holbrook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xvJq_0bcL13cL00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Holbrook Times

Holbrook Times

Holbrook, AZ
27
Followers
230
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holbrook, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy