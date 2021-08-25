Daily Weather Forecast For New Windsor
NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
