Windom Daily Weather Forecast

WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.