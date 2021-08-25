Windom Daily Weather Forecast
WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
