Daily Weather Forecast For Melrose
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0