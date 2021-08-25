Mccall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas Of Smoke High 77 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy Smoke High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Friday, August 27 Patchy Smoke High 69 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.