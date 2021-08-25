Weather Forecast For Quincy
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
