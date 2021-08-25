Manistique Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
