A 46-year-old man died after being run down by a bulldozer in Isabella County (Shepherd, MI)

As per the initial information, the tragic incident took place at WDS Enterprises on East Blanchard Road in Isabella County’s Coe Township at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they saw a 46-year-old Shepherd man receiving life saving measures from a co-worker.

A 46-year-old man died after being run down by a bulldozer in Isabella County

August 25, 2021