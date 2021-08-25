Cancel
Isabella County, MI

A 46-year-old man died after being run down by a bulldozer in Isabella County (Shepherd, MI)

A 46-year-old man died after being run down by a bulldozer in Isabella County (Shepherd, MI)

A 46-year-old man, of Michigan, lost his life after being run down by a bulldozer in Shepherd.

As per the initial information, the tragic incident took place at WDS Enterprises on East Blanchard Road in Isabella County’s Coe Township at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they saw a 46-year-old Shepherd man receiving life saving measures from a co-worker.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A 46-year-old man died after being run down by a bulldozer in Isabella County

August 25, 2021

