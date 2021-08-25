Daily Weather Forecast For Orofino
OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0