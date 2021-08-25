4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
