Lake Isabella, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella Voice
 4 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ukj7_0bcL0pQP00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

