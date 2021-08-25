Parachute Weather Forecast

PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



