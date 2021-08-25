Parachute Weather Forecast
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
