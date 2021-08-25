Daily Weather Forecast For Salmon
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
