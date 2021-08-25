Daily Weather Forecast For Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.