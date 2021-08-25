Kamas Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0