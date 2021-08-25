Kamas Weather Forecast

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy Smoke High 78 °F, low 49 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



