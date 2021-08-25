Ephraim Weather Forecast
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
