Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 4 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ladysmith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bcL0YcA00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
