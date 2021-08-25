4-Day Weather Forecast For Morris
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
