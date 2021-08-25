Cancel
San Augustine, TX

San Augustine Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bcL0Vxz00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

