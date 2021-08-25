Daily Weather Forecast For Belcourt

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 58 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.