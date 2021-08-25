Cancel
Walton, NY

Walton Weather Forecast

Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 4 days ago

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bcL0QYM00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walton Updates

Walton Updates

Walton, NY
ABOUT

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

