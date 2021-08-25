Walton Weather Forecast
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 27
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0