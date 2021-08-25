Walton Weather Forecast

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 27 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



