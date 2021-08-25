Forks Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
